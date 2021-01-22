Brad Stevens Doesn’t Feel Celtics Are Playing At ‘Sustainably Competitive’ Level

The Boston Celtics fell 117-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but Brad Stevens stressed how encouraging of a win it was both after the game and in his media availability with reporters Thursday.

He stressed that the loss even looked better than a few of Boston’s wins this season.

That’s because despite their winning 8-5 record, currently in third place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Celtics haven’t actually played that great to this point.

Sure, Stevens has had to get creative creating his lineups thus far with so many players missing time, including starting point guard Kemba Walker and currently, star forward Jayson Tatum.

Not to mention, the Celtics were forced to miss a lot of practice time and postpone a stretch of games thanks to COVID-19.