Brad Stevens Reveals ‘Really Encouraging’ Aspect Of Kemba Walker’s Return

Is Kemba Walker feeling like his old self again?

It’s probably too soon to answer definitively, but Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens highlighted a “really, really encouraging” aspect of the point guard’s return from injury Wednesday during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” Stevens revealed Walker no longer speaks to him about feeling knee pain after games, which suggests the offseason treatment he underwent and ensuing rehabilitation program seem to be effective.

“I think he looks good,” Stevens said, per Boston.com’s Conor Roche. “I guess I’m not surprised though. I understood the angst and concern from the outside because nobody had seen him. But I had seen him for the better part of two or three weeks there right before he started playing and knew what the plan kind of was. It’s a long-term strengthening program.

” … The hope with the strengthening program, the hope with the treatment plan is that it’s not something to worry about. But it is something you always have to work on. It is something that you always have to be on top of. He has said this several times, he has been pain-free after these games and that’s really really encouraging.”

Walker has played four games in the 2020-21 NBA season and is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game since his Jan. 17 return.