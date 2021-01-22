Brad Stevens Shares Update On Jayson Tatum’s Return To Celtics

Jayson Tatum is inching closer to a return.

The Boston Celtics forward has been sidelined after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. Tatum cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and has been working out.

Still, head coach Brad Stevens wants to be cautious and make sure Tatum clears all tests before making his way back into game action.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Stevens provided a brief update on Tatum’s return.

“I think he’s closer rather than not,” he told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, he’s not here. He’ll work out today, tomorrow in Boston and then we’ll go from there.”

It’s possible we could see Tatum when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Tip-off for Celtics-76ers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images