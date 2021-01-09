Bradley Beal’s Assessment Of Guarding Jayson Tatum Is Unintentionally Funny

Jayson Tatum has always been a handful for NBA defenders.

And as the Boston Celtics forward continues to blossom into a bona fide star, he’s become increasinly more difficult to mark.

Just ask Bradley Beal.

Tatum, who knows Beal as both hail from St. Louis, dropped 32 points in 35 minutes as the C’s earned a 116-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Yet another solid performance from Tatum gave way for Beal to explain just how daunting it is to guard the 22-year-old.