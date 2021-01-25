Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend, Reacts To Bucs Win

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFC Championship Game win prompted a congratulatory tweet from the 43-year-old’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady on Sunday knocked off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to advance to his 10th Super Bowl. He and the Bucs will square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, which will be played at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s how Moynahan, who was with Brady in the early 2000s and mothered his first son, Jack, reacted to the victory:

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021

So, will Moynahan eventually congratulate Brady on a seventh Lombardi Trophy? We’ll find out in a couple weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images