Browns-Chiefs Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For AFC Divisional-Round Game

The Browns last weekend notched their first playoff win since 1994, but their feel-good story could come to an end Sunday.

After taking down the AFC North rival Steelers in Pittsburgh, Cleveland is set to meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The reigning Super Bowl champions will be coming off the first-round bye they earned by securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Here is our betting preview for the Browns-Chiefs divisional-round contest. The line and total are per consensus data, while the props are provided by DraftKings.

Cleveland Browns at (-10) Kansas City Chiefs

Total: 57

BETTING TRENDS

The Browns were one of the worst cover teams in football during the regular season. Even the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, posted a better against-the-spread record than Cleveland.

But that didn’t matter to the Browns over Super Wild Card Weekend. Cleveland, a 5-point underdog against Pittsburgh, jumped out a massive early lead and held on for an eventual 48-37 win at Heinz Field. The Browns had failed to cover in three of their last four games heading into that first-round matchup.

The Chiefs weren’t a great cover team in 2020, but it’s worth keeping in mind Kansas City was favored by a touchdown or more 11 (!) times during the regular season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. were double-digit favorites in six of those games and logged a 2-4 ATS mark.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Chiefs -6.5, 29.5

First touchdown scorer

Tyreek Hill +500

Travis Kelce +600

Nick Chubb +900

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +950

Le’Veon Bell +1200

Kareem Hunt +1400

Passing yards

Patrick Mahomes over/under 320.5 yards

Baker Mayfield over/under 259.5 yards

Rushing yards

Receiving yards

PICK

Chiefs -10

We’re admittedly not making this pick with utter confidence. Ten is a whole lot of points for a playoff game, and all of Kansas City’s last seven wins were by six points or less.

But we’re expecting Mahomes to put on a show Sunday. The Browns ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game and also gave up the most points per game of the eight remaining teams in the postseason field. Pittsburgh was laughably bad in the first half of last Sunday night’s game and still ended up with nearly 40 points. We’re struggling to envision any way Cleveland slows down the best offense in football.

History also is on Kansas City’s side for this bet. Mahomes currently owns a 4-1 career record in the playoffs, with all four victories coming by double digits. And for what it’s worth, Mahomes led the Chiefs to 18- and 20-point wins in the franchise’s last two divisional-round games.

As much as we’d like to give the Browns a chance to make this a close game, we believe the well-rested Chiefs simply will be too much for the visitors.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images