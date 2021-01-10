Browns Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild Card Game Online, On TV

For the first time since 2002, the NFL playoffs include the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns punched their postseason ticket with a Week 17 win over the Steelers. The AFC North rivals will meet again Sunday night at Heinz Field for the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Cleveland will be without two key members of its team for this primetime clash. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch the Browns-Steelers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images