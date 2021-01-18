Bruce Arians Takes Apparent Dig At Bill Belichick, Patriots After Bucs Beat Saints

Tom Brady, the quarterback, has been solid throughout his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Bruce Arians might be more impressed with Tom Brady, the leader.

Arians has been consistently complimentary about Brady’s leadership ever since the Bucs first congregated for training camp in the summer. That trend continued Sunday when Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a divisional-round win in New Orleans over the Saints.

But while tipping his cap to TB12, the Bucs head coach might have taken a jab at Brady’s former team.

“Consummate leader,” Arians said of Brady, per NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.”

A sentiment from another former Patriot supports Arians’ claim. Rob Gronkowski, also in his first season with the Bucs, said the biggest difference between the Tampa Bay and New England regimes is the freedom to be yourself in the former.

Regardless of how Brady truly felt about Belichick and Co., he surely must be thrilled with the decision he made back in March. The Patriots have been watching the playoffs from their couches, and the Bucs are one win away from Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images