Bruce Cassidy, Brad Marchand React To Bruins’ Offensive Output Vs. Flyers

What a difference a week makes right, Bruins fans?

Just one week ago the sky was falling because the Bruins had went their first three games without scoring an even-strength goal, and now Boston has tallied 10 goals in its last four periods.

The B’s completely dominated that side of the ice Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers who, as head coach Bruce Cassidy pointed out, were playing their fourth game in six nights. Philadelphia looked like it, as Boston scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods, claiming a 6-1 victory at TD Garden.

“At the end of the day, I thought today’s lines looked as good as any day,” Cassidy told reporters on a postgame video conference. “Obviously, we got Philly at the tail end of a road trip so we got to be careful we don’t put too much into one game, but I sure like what I saw today out of all the groups, all the lines.”

The Bruins’ top line was stellar as captain Patrice Bergeron tallied three points on two goals and linemate Brad Marchand added two goals of his own. It was aided by Boston’s third line, too, as first-year Bruin Craig Smith (two points) netted his first goal in a B’s sweater and Charlie Coyle (two points) scored one of his own. Trent Frederic complemented with one assist and drew two penalties, both of which led to power-play goals.

“We’ve said it all along, if we have a solid third line, as good as any body’s in the league, we’re going to be tough to play against because we know what our top two lines can do and our expectation for the fourth line,” Cassidy said. “So, that’s where we’re at right now. Hopefully we keep going on it.”

Cassidy wasn’t alone.

Smith noted how it was “a matter of time” before the Bruins put their early-season scoring woes behind them. Smith expressed how, with the chances the Bruins were creating both on the five-on-five and even on two-on-one rushes, Boston was bound to get off that scoring slump.

Marchand explained how it is just part of building chemistry.

“I thought we had a great effort tonight, not only this evening but the last couple of games,” Marchand told reporters postgame. “We’ve continued to build on our game.

“… I think we’re starting to build that chemistry, we just kind of finding our niche right now,” Marchand added.

The 3-1-1 Bruins will take their two-game win streak into a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

