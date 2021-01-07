Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Players Laud Decision To Make Patrice Bergeron Captain

It didn’t surprise a soul that Patrice Bergeron was named captain of the Boston Bruins.

And really, that just underscores how deserved of an honor it is for the longtime Bruin.

The B’s made the announcement Thursday that Bergeron would become the 20th captain in team history. The move came just over a week after Zdeno Chara, who wore the “C” since 2006, left for the Washington Capitals.

Bergeron wearing the “C” was met by plenty of fanfare by the fanbase, and those within the Bruins organization were thrilled with the decision, as well.

“I just think the way he treats people.” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday over Zoom. “You read about it, but again until you’re living it — he’s good to the young people, he’s good to his linemates, good to his teammates.

“There’s days I get wound up on the bench and I know he will try to calm me down in his way by encouraging the players, and it’s kind of a message and relationship we’ve built. I can’t say nothing but positives about Patrice. I’m happy for him … well-deserved honor for him, I think the guys would echo that sentiment. We’ve still got a lot of good leaders in that room, but we’ve identified him as the guy that should wear the “C” and rightfully so.”

Indeed, other Bruins players echoed Cassidy’s sentiments.

“Obviously really happy for him,” said David Krejci, the second-longest tenured player in the organization. “(It was an) obvious choice. He had an ‘A’ on his jersey, but he was as much a captain as (Chara) was, so we took him as our captain, as well. So nothing really should change, he should have the ‘C’ on his jersey. Obviously he deserves it, he’s been here a long time. The way he carries himself on and off the ice it was an obvious choice, and like I said we can’t be happier for him. It’ll be fun to play for him.”

Added Brad Marchand: “He has all the attributes of a phenomenal leader on and off the ice. He’s been meant to be a captain 10 years ago, so it’s been a long time coming.

We’ll get our first look at Bergeron as Bruins captain when Boston opens its season next Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images