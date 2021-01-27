Bruce Cassidy Notes Tuukka Rask OK, ‘Clearly Looked Good’ In OT Win

The Boston Bruins appear to have dodged a bullet.

Jason Zucker scored got the Pittsburgh Penguins on the board in the third period against the Bruins on Tuesday night. Tuukka Rask appeared to grab the back of his leg during the play and was unable to get up in time, but remained in the game.

The B’s goalie came up huge in overtime, even stopping a Pittsburgh 3-0 rush before Craig Smith buried the game-winner at TD Garden.

Whatever Rask irritated seemed to be non-issue in OT, and head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed as much after the game.

“Kapanen came in and, I think he was trying to wipe across the crease, and Tuukka’s pad came out, and more than anything he lost control of the puck and slid under him,” Cassidy told reporters. “So I don’t know if his skate or stick caught Tuukka’s pad and tweaked something or not. Our players went over and asked him (if he was OK). We would have called timeout if need be or replaced him if we really had to. He said he was OK.

“He clearly looked good in overtime, great play with the poke check on the 3-on-0. So, good for him. He battled hard tonight. It was excellent.”

The Bruins now have won three straight and look to make it four Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images