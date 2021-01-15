Bruins Announce Schedule Change For April 11 Game Vs. Capitals

There’s been a slight change to the Bruins’ schedule.

Boston on Friday announced its April 11 game against the Washington Capitals has been moved to April 10. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. ET.

The change comes in wake of the Dallas Stars needing to postpone their season opener to Jan. 22 due to a slew of players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bruins’ April 11 game is the only one for the team to be impacted.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, and look to carry that momentum into Saturday when the two teams meet again at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images