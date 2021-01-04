‘Bruins Back To Work’ Returns To NESN Ahead Of NHL Season Opener

NESN is bringing back “Bruins Back To Work” leading into the start of the 2020-21 NHL season beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

The 30-minute show will air each weeknight through Wednesday, January 13. The 30-minute show will feature daily workout footage from Warrior Ice Arena, plus exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

NESN Bruins Rinkside Reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz will host the show and will be joined by NESN Bruins analysts Andy Brickley, Billy Jaffe, and Andrew Raycroft throughout the two weeks for analysis and commentary. There will also be contributing interviews from BostonBruins.com lead reporter Eric Russo.

Here when “Bruins Back To Work” will air on NESN (all times ET):

— Mon., Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

— Tues., Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

— Wed., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

— Thurs., Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

— Fri., Jan. 8, at 9:30 p.m.

— Mon., Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

— Tues., Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

— Wed., Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Bruins will begin their season 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14 against the New Jersey Devils on NESN. To download this season’s schedule to your favorite device, visit NESN.com/schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images