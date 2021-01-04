Bruins’ Brad Marchand Opens Up About Offseason Surgery, Injury’s Impact

Apparently, Brad Marchand hasn’t been playing under ideal physical conditions for quite some time.

The Boston Bruins winger underwent surgery Sept. 14 to address a sports hernia, which he claims was “bugging” him for more than two years.

Marchand expressed how the extra time off after the surgery and lengthy 2019-20 campaign did him good.

“It was a really easy decision to do it,” Marchand told reporters Monday, via the team. “I was going to do it regardless, no matter what happened this season. But having the four or five months off, it worked out perfectly for me, but I was having that surgery regardless and I needed it big-time. And now after going through it, I can’t believe I waited two years to do it. I was hoping it was going to go away. The last thing any player wants to do is have a surgery that’s going to take four months to recover, but seeing the difference in how I feel on the ice and what was holding me back, it’s night and day. I’m anxious to be 100% and get out there and play some games again.”

Before the surgery, though, Marchand explained how he was in a significant amount of pain.