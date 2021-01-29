Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Shares Discouraging Update On Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk was cleared to return Thursday night as the Boston Bruins took on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He missed three games after crashing into the boards in a win last week against the Philadelphia Flyers, and after 13:31 minutes on the ice in the 4-1 win against Sidney Crosby and Co., the blueliner didn’t come out for the third period.

The Bruins ruled him out for the remainder of the contest, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update on Grzelcyk after the game.

“I guess a different injury, lower body, so tough start for Grizz,” Cassidy said.

“So I don’t think he’ll be available Saturday. We’re going to put him as day-to-day for now, but it loos like it might be a few days anyway. So we’ll see. We’ll probably have a much better idea (Friday) or at worst case, Saturday morning when it calms down a little bit, but that’s the initial prognosis for him.”

The Bruins travel to Washington D.C. on Saturday to take on the Capitals.

