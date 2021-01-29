Bruins Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand Show Support For A.J. Quetta

A Massachusetts high school hockey player suffered a terrifying spinal cord injury earlier this week, and the community has rallied in support.

That includes the Boston Bruins, who on Thursday pledged to donate a minimum of $100,000 in support of A.J. Quetta’s recovery after the senior got hurt playing for Bishop Feehan High School in a game Tuesday.

Beyond that, members of the Bruins had Quetta in mind ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals.

“I think the big thing is just the hockey community rallying around when that happens,” Charlie Coyle said in a video posted by the team. “You see so much support, you know, A.J. and his family aren’t alone by any means. So many people behind them, supporting them, helping out as best they can and selling well wishes.”

The Bruins also hung a No. 10 Bishop Feehan Shamrocks sweater on the glass behind their bench, courtesy of Brad Marchand.

Quetta underwent surgery Wednesday night at Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries sustained after he crashed headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis Prep at Olympia Ice Arena in West Springfield, Mass.

You can find the GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for him and his family here.

