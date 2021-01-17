Bruins Congratulate Ex-Boston Defenseman Adam McQuaid On NHL Retirement

Adam McQuaid has decided to hang up his skates.

McQuaid, 34, is calling it a career after 10 seasons in the NHL. The big-bodied defenseman entered the top flight with the Bruins in the 2009-10 season and played the next eight campaigns in Boston. McQuaid last played in the 2018-19 season, splitting time with the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Not long after the news broke, the Bruins took to their social media channels to congratulate McQuaid on his retirement.

McQuaid, who joined the Bruins organization in 2007, always will be remembered fondly by Boston fans. He was a tough customer on the ice, often electrifying TD Garden with his physical style of play and willingness to scrap.