Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Get Back On Track In Two-Game Set Vs. Flyers

The Bruins have looked good through their first three games of the NHL season, but Boston has just one win to show for it.

The B’s are 1-1-1 after a win against the New Jersey Devils and losses to the Devils and New York Islanders.

Boston now will be tasked to take on the 3-1-0 Philadelphia Flyers — who have scored 15 goals in their first four games — on Thursday and Saturday at TD Garden.

Here’s a quick look at what’s ahead:

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

What Bruins fans need to know

Boston has not scored a 5-on-5 goal in the three games, but it’s not because the team isn’t getting chances. The opportunities have been there, it’s just a matter of tough luck and not being able to finish.

The defense and goaltending, though, have been a strong point. Boston allowed just 17 shots in the loss to the Islanders and opponents have just five goals in the opening three games.

Still, the offense needs to convert chances in order to win. And players will need to do a bit more while David Pastrnak works his way back from offseason surgery. Ondrej Kase’s status remains unknown with an upper-body injury, too.

The defense also may be without Matt Grzelcyk, who left Sunday’s loss after an awkward fall in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on the blue liner Monday.

Now, the Bruins welcome a tough Flyers team to TD Garden. Notably, Philadelphia opened its season with 11 goals in two games.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Brian Elliott — the Philadelphia goaltender got his first start of the season Tuesday and certainly impressed in a 40-save shutout of the Buffalo Sabres. The 35-year-old may or may not see time between the pipes in Boston, but if he does, he won’t be easy to score on.

Travis Konechy — the forward has four goals and two assists through the Flyers’ first four games, including a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Morgan Frost — The 21-year-old center did leave Tuesday’s game in the second period after taking an awkward hit from Buffalo’s Jake McCabe. Frost clearly was in pain as he was tended to before heading down the tunnel. Still, the plan was for Frost to be inserted into the lineup for Sean Couturier, who’s out for two weeks with a costochondral separation. So if Frost plays in one of these two games, it only will be a matter of time before he records his first point as his time on the ice increases.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images