Bruins Injuries: Latest Updates On Tuukka Rask, Jake DeBrusk

The Boston Bruins walked away from Tuesday’s game with a win, but also a few injuries.

Jake DeBrusk left Tuesday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a lower-body injury suffered in the first period. He didn’t return to the game, which Boston won 3-2 in overtime.

Tuukka Rask looked a little shaken up after the Pens’ second goal, but the Bruins goaltender remained in the game and ultimately looked fine down the stretch, including in overtime.

Neither were on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated DeBrusk has a lower-body injury and will be out for Thursday’s game. He’s considered day-to-day.

Rask just got the day off, according to Cassidy, but the plan was to have Jaroslav Halak start Thursday anyways.

With DeBrusk out, Craig Smith skated on the top line right wing, while Jack Studnicka played in Smith’s usual spot on the third unit.

Charlie Coyle then moved up to the second line right wing, where Studnicka was, and Par Lindholm replaced Coyle as the third-line center.

