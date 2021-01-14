Bruins’ Karson Kuhlman Among NHL Players Unavailable Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Karson Kuhlman will have to wait to make his 2020-21 debut.

The Boston Bruins forward was the lone member of the team to be listed as unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. There were 22 players in total on the list.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Jan. 5 that Kuhlman was caught up in a testing issue.

The Dallas Stars, who had 17 of the 27 positive coronavirus cases from Tuesday, were the only team to not release who is unavailable as it will be released prior to their first game. Dallas already postponed its opening game against the Florida Panthers.

A player listed does not necessarily mean he contracted COVID-19, as the NHL’s statement says it “can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.”

The list will be updated daily.

Boston begins its season Thursday night on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images