Bruins Lines, Pairings In Practice On Eve Of Season Opener

We have about as clear a picture as ever of what the Boston Bruins will look like Thursday night.

The B’s are a day away from opening their season Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils, and they hit the ice for one last skate in Boston on Wednesday.

The lines and defensive pairings used sure seem to indicate how the Bruins plan on lining up at Prudential Center.

Here’s how the B’s skated, according to multiple reports.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jack Studnicka

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

The Bruins had four extras skating, forwards Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and defensemen Connor Clifton and John Moore. With the extras, that’s 24 taking part in the skate, meaning the Bruins will have to cut the active roster down by one.

Of that group, Frederic is the only waivers-exempt player.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Penhollow/The Boston Bruins