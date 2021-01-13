Bruins Lines, Pairings In Practice On Eve Of Season Opener

We have about as clear a picture as ever of what the Boston Bruins will look like Thursday night.
The B’s are a day away from opening their season Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils, and they hit the ice for one last skate in Boston on Wednesday.
The lines and defensive pairings used sure seem to indicate how the Bruins plan on lining up at Prudential Center.
Here’s how the B’s skated, according to multiple reports.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jack Studnicka
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
The Bruins had four extras skating, forwards Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and defensemen Connor Clifton and John Moore. With the extras, that’s 24 taking part in the skate, meaning the Bruins will have to cut the active roster down by one.
Of that group, Frederic is the only waivers-exempt player.