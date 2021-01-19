Bruins’ Offense Sputters In Heartbreaking Late Loss Monday To Islanders

The Boston Bruins never quite got the offense flowing against the Islanders.

Boston put 27 shots on New York’s net Monday night, but Semyon Varlamov turned each away for his second shutout of the young season.

Prior to the contest, Bruins forward Craig Smith was highlighted as a player to look out for thanks to his hot streak against the Islanders. But he was unable to continue the streak Monday.

Smith finished the game with one shot and one hit across 12:46 minutes of action.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images