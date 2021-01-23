Bruins, Patriots Wish Pride Good Luck Ahead Of NWHL Season Opener

The Boston Pride officially have begun their season in the NWHL bubble in Lake Placid, and will look to earn the Isobel Cup they were unable to play for last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back home, fellow Boston professional sports teams are wishing them luck.

The Pride on Saturday opened their schedule against the Minnesota Whitecaps, and prior to puck drop, the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins tweeted them well wishes.

The Bruins also purchased 20 cardboard cutouts that were visible in the stands at Herb Brooks Arena in support of the Pride.

