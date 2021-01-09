Bruins Prospect Johnny Beecher Goes Coast-To-Coast For Impressive Goal

Beecher put all sorts of skills on full display

by

Johnny Beecher put his skating, puck-handling and shooting abilities on full display Friday night.

The sophomore forward for Michigan, who the Boston Bruins selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, went coast-to-coast on an impressive goal.

Take a look.

The goal was Beecher’s second of the season as the Wolverines walloped Michigan State 9-0.

Beecher’s tally also comes shortly after he was left off Team USA’s World Juniors roster due to a positive test for COVID-19 the morning the squad was announced.

But some time has passed since then, and it looks like the 19-year-old’s game is in a good place.

More Bruins:

Bruins Prospect Johnny Beecher Goes Coast-To-Coast For Impressive Goal

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related