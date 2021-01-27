Bruins Release Statement On Injured Bishop Feehan Hockey Player A.J. Quetta

The Boston Bruins are rallying around an injured, local hockey player.

A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, suffered a “significant injury” Tuesday night against Pop Francis.

Quetta went headfirst into the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“It is a significant injury,” Bishop Feehan president Tim Sullivan told The Boston Globe. “We are all praying for A.J., his family, and his doctors.”

The Bruins on Wednesday released a statement sending their “best wishes” to Quetta.

A statement from the Boston Bruins: pic.twitter.com/hPIi8WsU18 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021

There also is a GoFundMe set up to help pay for Quetta’s surgeries.

