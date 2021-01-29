Bruins Send Bishop Feehan Hockey Team Signed Jersey, Among Other Items

The New England community is rallying around A.J. Quetta.

Quetta was seriously injured when he crashed headfirst into the boards during Bishop Feehan High School’s game against Pope Francis on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old underwent surgery, and a GoFundMe page had raised over $590,000 as of Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Boston Bruins pledged a minimum of $100,000 to help support Quetta and his family in his recovery, and even awarded him the game puck after their 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

But the support didn’t stop there.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald reported the team sent Bishop Feehan a few items to honor Quetta.

Check it out:

The @NHLBruins sent @FeehanHockey a few special items to honor AJ Quetta for tonight’s game. Here’s one of them: pic.twitter.com/xxuxsDdJMM — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 29, 2021

Awesome gesture.

Chris Wagner opened his Thursday postgame media availability by noting the Bruins are all praying for Quetta and that it’s “bigger than hockey.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images