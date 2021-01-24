Bruins Wrap: Big Third Period Earns 6-1 Win Over Flyers

The Boston Bruins were in the drivers seat throughout their entire contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, as the offense never let off the gas en route to a dominant 6-1 win.
Boston scored the first goal of the game in the first period and never relented.
The Flyers had an equalizer early in the second, but the Bruins took the lead back and then some, scoring two goals in the period before going on to bury three more in the third. Boston capitalized on four power play opportunities to find the back of the net, and their defense played well, holding Philadelphia without a shot on net for half of the first period.
The first line was excellent, with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scoring two goals apiece. Craig Smith scored his first goal in a Boston sweater, and Charlie Boyle got in on the fun for the Bruins as well.
Meanwhile, Nick Ritchie helped spread the ice with two assists on the night, and Bergeron, Marchand, Coyle, Debrusk, Frederic, Krejci and Smith also recorded assists.
The Bruins outshot the Flyers 26-17 in the match, frustrating Flyers goalie Carter Hart (20 saves) all game.
Jaroslav Halak had 17 saves as Boston improves to 2-1-1 on its young season.
Here’s how it all went down:
SETTING THE TONE
The Boston offense came to play in the first period.
Just under eight minutes into the game, Flyers Mark Friedman was sent to the box on a two-minute penalty for tripping Trent Frederic.
After the ensuing faceoff, Bergeron battled and managed to gain possession of the puck to capitalize on the power play. After Boston moved it around the ice between McAvoy and Krejci, the Bruins captain found the back of the net for first goal of the game.
A few minutes later with 10:31 on the clock, another good opportunity in the offensive zone came but Carter Hart made the save against Jeremy Lauzon.
It wasn’t only the Bruins pressuring the net, though. With around six minutes left in the opening stanza, the Bruins got three shots off, and then Hart had to make a save to prevent an own goal from Ian Provorov.
Boston had one last chance to extend their advantage on their last possession, but a shot on goal from Brandon Carlo was stopped.
Hart made nine saves in the first period as the Bruins outshot the Flyers 10-4.
TAKING BACK THE LEAD AND THEN SOME
Hart continued to stand on his head in the second, as Bergeron’s point-blank attempt was blocked of the goalie’s leg pad.
On the counter, the Flyers netted the equalizer after a shot by Kevin Hayes ricocheted off Halak and trickled past him into the net.
The Bruins answered less than a minute later, though, as Craig Smith scored his first goal ever in a Boston sweater off a pretty backhanded pass from Coyle, who had his back to the net.
In the sequences following the goal, the teams traded power plays but both penalties were killed off.
But towards the end of the period, Coyle sent the Bruins into the break with a 3-1 lead. Frederic notched the first point of his career with the assist with just over two minutes left in the period.
The Flyers outshot Boston 8-6 in the second, but the Bruins held on.
MARCHAND RUNS UP THE SCORE
Five minutes into the third, Marchand had a breakaway opportunity that missed wide of the net.
But he made good on the second- and then third-chance scoring opportunity. Debrusk got ahold of the loose puck and passed it off to Bergeron, who then found Marchand in front of the net to make it 4-1.
James van Riemsdyk had an opportunity to make it a two-goal game a few plays after, but Halak came up with the big stop.
Boston went on the power play after another penalty for Friedman against Frederic, and Boston capitalized when Marchand and Ritchie netted their second goal and assist of the night, respectively.
The Bruins drew another penalty with under seven minutes left.
Stop us if you heard this before, but Boston scored on the power play. Bergeron earned his second of the night. Assists came from McAvoy and Marchand as the Bruins easily held on from there.
Boston outshot Philadelphia 8-5 in the final frame to secure the lopsided victory.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will remain in Boston to host another Pennsylvania based team. This time, the Pittsburgh Penguins come to town for a two game miniseries on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday Jan. 28. For both games, puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.