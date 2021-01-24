Bruins Wrap: Big Third Period Earns 6-1 Win Over Flyers

The Bruins outshot the Flyers 26-17 in the match, frustrating Flyers goalie Carter Hart (20 saves) all game.

Jaroslav Halak had 17 saves as Boston improves to 2-1-1 on its young season.

Here’s how it all went down:

SETTING THE TONE

The Boston offense came to play in the first period.

Just under eight minutes into the game, Flyers Mark Friedman was sent to the box on a two-minute penalty for tripping Trent Frederic.

After the ensuing faceoff, Bergeron battled and managed to gain possession of the puck to capitalize on the power play. After Boston moved it around the ice between McAvoy and Krejci, the Bruins captain found the back of the net for first goal of the game.

A few minutes later with 10:31 on the clock, another good opportunity in the offensive zone came but Carter Hart made the save against Jeremy Lauzon.

It wasn’t only the Bruins pressuring the net, though. With around six minutes left in the opening stanza, the Bruins got three shots off, and then Hart had to make a save to prevent an own goal from Ian Provorov.

Boston had one last chance to extend their advantage on their last possession, but a shot on goal from Brandon Carlo was stopped.

Hart made nine saves in the first period as the Bruins outshot the Flyers 10-4.

TAKING BACK THE LEAD AND THEN SOME

Hart continued to stand on his head in the second, as Bergeron’s point-blank attempt was blocked of the goalie’s leg pad.

On the counter, the Flyers netted the equalizer after a shot by Kevin Hayes ricocheted off Halak and trickled past him into the net.

The Bruins answered less than a minute later, though, as Craig Smith scored his first goal ever in a Boston sweater off a pretty backhanded pass from Coyle, who had his back to the net.

In the sequences following the goal, the teams traded power plays but both penalties were killed off.

But towards the end of the period, Coyle sent the Bruins into the break with a 3-1 lead. Frederic notched the first point of his career with the assist with just over two minutes left in the period.

The Flyers outshot Boston 8-6 in the second, but the Bruins held on.