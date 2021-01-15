Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Scores Twice In Shootout Win Vs. Devils

The five-minute overtime was enough to raise your blood pressure as both teams gave it all they got, but it was decided in a shootout.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 1-0-0, while the Devils fell to 0-1-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

WE’RE BACK

The first period was fast-paced and filled with plenty of action. Anders Bjork, Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller (who hasn’t played in a game since April 2019), all looked good, while Trent Frederic was strong on the forecheck.



Frederic drew a slash six minutes in, but it went to 4-on-4 when Matt Grzelcyk was whistled for a slash of his own. Both penalties were killed off, but the B’s were shorthanded once again a short time later.

McAvoy went to the box for interference after launching Yegor Sharangovich into the boards. New Jersey couldn’t capitalize, and it came back to haunt them four minutes later.

Wood was called for goaltender interference with 2:58 to go, which caught the attention of Grzelcyk. Tempers flared a bit before the officials separated everyone.

The B’s got the last laugh as Marchand tapped in a pass from David Krejci to make it a 1-0 game.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOUR FIRST GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON COURTESY OF BRAD MARCHAND pic.twitter.com/3Hw7EwOSaq — NESN (@NESN) January 15, 2021

The Bruins outshot the Devils by a large 16-4 margin after 20 minutes.

RASK, DEFENSE SHINE

Sean Kuraly was called for a trip two minutes into period, but it was killed with ease to keep the Bruins’ lead in tact.

Miller continued to show no signs of rust, knocking down Michael McLeod before Nathan Bastian felt his wrath.

The Black and Gold were forced to kill another penalty when McAvoy went away for two minutes for hooking. It was the same story as the previous penalties before Boston went on the man-advantage thanks to a too many men on the ice call.

It wasn’t as successful as their last power play, but the Bruins had some nice looks before the game went back to full strength.

Rask came up huge with 4.9 seconds left when Pavel Zacha found himself on a breakaway, but Rask was able to rob him to keep the shutout alive.

Boston’s defense clearly was a strong point in the game, as it continued to outshoot New Jersey 26-11.

DEVILS BACK IN IT

The Bruins had a chance to double their lead early in the third when Kuraly drew a hold with 13:38 left in the game but were unable to find the back of the net despite some solid chances.

New Jersey finally found twine with 11:09 to go when Jack Hughes knocked the puck free and Wood wristed home the shot.

Wood ya believe it? pic.twitter.com/wSyINF4GBE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2021

The Devils also found themselves with a crucial chance to take their first lead of the game on a power play on a delayed holding call on Krejci.