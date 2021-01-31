Bruins Wrap: Capitals Spoil David Pastrnak’s Return With 4-3 Overtime Victory

The Boston Bruins mounted an impressive comeback with a pair of third-period goals, the game-tying tally which came in the final minute, but it was the Washington Capitals who pulled out a 4-3 overtime win at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, who returned to the ice after missing the previous four games due to COVID-19 protocols, scored the game-winner 28 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime period.

It spoiled David Pastrnak’s first game of the season, as the All-Star winger missed the first seven games after recovering from offseason hip surgery.

Charlie McAvoy tallied two points during the third-period comeback, scoring the tying tally at 19:02. McAvoy set up Brad Marchand’s lone goal six minutes into the third period, as well.

Boston’s Nick Ritchie got the Bruins on the board with a power-play goal late in the second period. It was the fifth consecutive game the Bruins have scored a power-play goal.

The Bruins held a noteworthy 43-23 edge in shots on goal as Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek recorded 40 saves in the contest. Tuukka Rask saved 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

The Bruins move to 5-1-2 while the 6-0-3 Capitals continue without a regulation loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

DESERVING BETTER

The Bruins came out strong, playing with pace and, at times, putting together dominant stretches. One costly turnover at the blue line, however, allowed Washington take a 1-0 lead at 18:06.

It was the lone goal of the first period as the Capitals took that advantage into the intermission.

RIGHT ON THE MONEY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wLK7PVMejh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

The Bruins out-shot the Capitals 19-6 in the opening 20 minutes including a 9-2 edge in the first six minutes.

The Bruins went on the power play at 18:45 after Charlie Coyle benefitted from a tripping penalty, but Boston wasn’t able to convert at the onset of the second period.

FALLING BEHIND

The Bruins entered the second intermission with a monumental edge in shots (34 to 16) and again controlled the run of play, but Washington not only maintained its lead, it added to it.

The Capitals found the back of the net three times on their first 11 shots, taking a 3-1 advantage into the third period.

Fortunately for the Bruins, Ritchie provided some life with a much needed power-play goal at 17:32 of the second. David Krejci had unleashed the initial shot before it was deflected by both teammate Patrice Bergeron and Ritchie.

It was Boston’s first power-play goal of the game. Washington, though, had converted one of its own power plays earlier in the period.

And the Capitals took a 2-0 lead despite being outshot 23 to nine at 5:22 of the period.

Now TVR gets his first as a Cap! pic.twitter.com/xHK2GTcyzC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

Washington’s power-play goal, which gave the Caps a 3-0 edge, came after Krejci was sent to the box for roughing.

That Tom Wilson….so hot right now! pic.twitter.com/hxXmNp7aDb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

MOUNTING A COMEBACK

The Bruins carried their second-period surge into the third, and it led them to a pair of third-period goals off the sticks of Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy to send the game to overtime tied 3-all.

McAvoy assisted on the first goal and set up the second, which came at 19:02 with goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled to give the B’s an extra skater.

It came after McAvoy set up a perfectly-placed wrist shot from Marchand, who sent it over Vanecek’s shoulder to cut the B’s deficit to 3-2 at 6:03 of the period.

The Bruins had a pair of power-play bids in the third period. Jeremy Lauzon caused a high stick on Washington’s Jakub Vrana 40 seconds after Marchand’s goal before Boston again went on the power play at 14:04 after the Caps had too many men on the ice.

McAvoy’s goal was assisted by David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron.

POINT WELL-EARNED

The Bruins never had possession in overtime before Alex Ovechkin netted the game-winner 28 seconds into the overtime.

THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE: pic.twitter.com/qZGDQeILVc — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

UP NEXT

The Bruins will return to the ice at Capital One Arena on Monday to face the Capitals for the second time in three nights.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images