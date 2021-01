Jack Studnicka has gotten an opportunity to see the ice in 2021 due to injuries and is making the most of it.

The 21-year-old netted his first-career NHL goal one week ago. Studnicka’s strike came as the B’s took on the Philadelphia Flyers and helped spark the squad’s come back efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images