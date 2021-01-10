Buccaneers, Washington Is NFL’s First Playoff Game With Female Coaches On Both Teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team play in the primetime slot of Saturday’s slate of Wild Card games.

And with that, some NFL history will be made.

This is the first playoff game where there will be female coaches on both sidelines, as noted by ESPN ahead of the game.

Full-year coaching intern Jennifer King will be there to help Ron Rivera’s staff in Washington, and for Tampa Bay — the NFL’s only team with two female coaches — assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar will be on the sideline.

Including these three, six other women will be helping to coach playoff teams.

You love to see it.

