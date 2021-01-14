Bucs’ Tom Brady Opens Up About ‘Mutual Respect’ With Saints’ Drew Brees

Tom Brady and Drew Brees have been around the NFL for a long time and have accomplished a lot. But one quarterback’s Super Bowl hopes will end this weekend.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Brees’ meet Sunday in the NFC Division round with a trip to the championship game on the line.

Brady met with reporters Thursday to talk about his friendship with Brees, and how there’s “a lot of mutual respect” for one another.

“He’s a lot younger than me – he’s 18 months younger than me. Eighteen months ago, I felt pretty good, so I’ve got a little advanced age on him, and experience,” Brady said, via a team-provided transcript. “I’m hanging in there. He’s had a terrific year. He’s a great player, I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve always had a great amount of respect for him going all the way back to his Purdue days. My roommate when I first got to the Patriots was from Purdue and was really good friends with Drew. I always just kept up with him and have gotten to know him somewhat well over the years.

“I just think so much of him as a person and as a player. I know what it takes to do what he’s doing (and) he knows what it takes to do what I’m doing. I think there’s just a lot of mutual respect.”

We’re sure the game will be filled with plenty of highlights between the surefire Hall of Famers.

Kick off is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images