Cam Newton Rocks Awesome Outfit For Potential Last Game With Patriots

The Patriots won’t compete in the NFL postseason, but that hasn’t caused Cam Newton to pump the brakes on his fashion game.

The New England quarterback rocked a simple, but nonetheless impressive outfit to Gillette Stadium ahead of his team’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. The outfit wasn’t nearly as lavish as some of the others Newton wore during the 2020 season.

Take a look:

Cam Newton's final gameday outfit as a member of the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/9at7fcqlx4 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 3, 2021

Sunday might mark the final opportunity for New Englanders to watch Newton play for the Patriots. The 31-year-old reportedly will not re-sign with the Patriots this offseason.

