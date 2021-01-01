Celtics Celebrated ‘Fun’ New Year’s Eve In Relatively Quiet Fashion

The Boston Celtics had a lowkey New Year’s Eve, but they still managed to have a little fun.

The team got together (while following the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, of course) Thursday night for the team’s last group dinner of the year. They even played a little Yankee Swap, and things apparently got a little competitive.

“I saw the despair on a couple of staff’s faces after they got their gifts stolen,” Stevens told reporters during his pregame video conference ahead of Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, via NBC Sports Boston.

Stevens simply was happy the team had the chance to bond the way they did. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around as often nowadays due to COVID-19, and he made sure to cherish it.

“I feel it was a fun time. I was cool. … It was a good way to spend time together. Now, it’s a little bit unique because you’re sitting in a room, three at a table in these monstrous rooms so you have to, like, scream across the room with all the COVID restrictions. But it’s an opportunity to gather that a lot of people aren’t getting, and we don’t take that for granted, even though we’re wearing masks and getting tested every day. This is something that not everybody’s getting a chance to do.

In the end, though, Stevens admitted he still called it an early night.

“The good news for me is, I was in my room and asleep long before the ball dropped,” he said.

No judgement here.

