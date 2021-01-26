Celtics’ Core Four Players Are All Available For First Time This Season

Could it be?

Are we finally about to get our first glimpse at the potential the Boston Celtics have with the team (almost) at full strength?

The injury report released Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs shared that for the first time all season, Boston’s core four players including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart are all available.

The Celtics started their season without starting point guard Kemba Walker, and by the time he made his return, star forward Jayson Tatum was quarantined in the NBA’s health and safety protocols with COVID-19.

Of course, when Tatum returned to the lineup Monday in a win over the Chicago Bulls, Walker was being rested for the second game of a back-to-back.

That leaves just two players inactive as Boston travels to San Antonio.

Rookie Payton Pritchard is out with the right MCL sprain he sustained last week against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Romeo Langford continues to rehab his right wrist after an offseason surgery.

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT

The Celtics take on the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET.

