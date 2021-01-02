Celtics’ Danny Ainge Mourns Death Of NBA Hall Of Famer Paul Westphal

NBA Hall of Fame guard and Phoenix Suns legend Paul Westphal died Saturday at age 70.

The five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA first-team selection, drafted by the Boston Celtics 10th overall in 1972, was diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2020.

Danny Ainge, who in his playing days was coached by Westphal while both were with the Phoenix Suns, took to Twitter to pay his respects.

“I’m so sad to hear that we lost Paul Westphal. I loved watching him play at USC an in Boston and Phoenix,” the Celtics president of basketball operations wrote. “I was blessed to have known him as Coach and as a man of God. He was one of my all time favorite people I’ve met in this business. God bless Cindy and her family.”

Westphal won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974.

