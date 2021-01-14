Celtics Fans Should Take Victory Lap After Latest Kyrie Irving, Nets Drama

Kyrie Irving hasn’t been with the Boston Celtics in two years.

We know that, and we’ve moved on. But there’s something about the latest Irving drama that has us thanking our lucky stars the two-time All-NBA guard is the Brooklyn Nets’ problem now.

Irving, as you may have heard, has spent much of the last week in the news. It started with his sudden absence from the team which prompted head coach Steve Nash to answer Irving-related questions he didn’t have the answers to. Then it transitioned to Irving being caught partying with family members without a mask, thus prompting a league investigation into his violation of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. And on Wednesday it was noted that Irving was not picking up phone calls from the team and that the disconnect was related to the hiring of Nash.

Irving missed his fifth straight game Wednesday as the Nets earned a win over the New York Knicks. It’s gotten so bad, even ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith is asking for the 28-year-old Irving to retire.

How does this have any impact on the Celtics? It doesn’t.

But Celtics fans deserve to take a victory lap for the mere fact Irving is no longer in Boston. And it seems like some on Twitter already have…

LeBron and the Celtics seeing everyone finding out what they’ve known about Kyrie Irving for years. pic.twitter.com/uZgEn7BI3Q — milehighcitysown (@5280sown) January 12, 2021

Kyrie Irving may have been the easiest star to move on from in Boston sports history. https://t.co/lnFfjfyySZ — Robert Alvarez (@ralvarez617) January 12, 2021

I would like to renounce my hatred of Kyrie Irving, and instead thank him for him going back on his word and not staying in Boston. — PFF Fletch (@FetzerValves) January 12, 2021

The Nets, on the other hand, may be just getting started with his drama. Brooklyn on Wednesday traded for seven-time All-NBA guard James Harden, another ball-dominant player, and who knows how Irving will react to the franchise-altering move.

Then again, as Irving famously said after the Celtics’ Game 4 loss in the 2019 postseason, ‘Who cares?’

He is Brooklyn’s problem now.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images