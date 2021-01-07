Celtics, Heat Walk Off Court Together In Wake Of Unrest In Washington D.C.

NBA players and coaches long have been outspoken about social injustice and racism, especially in the last year.

And they continued to use their platform Wednesday night in wake of the unrest in Washington D.C. with a slew of people storming the Capitol building.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the two teams walked off the AmericanAirlines Arena court together during warmups, as noted by NBC Sports Boston during their pregame coverage.

Abby Chin did add that the Celtics plan to release a statement and play the game as scheduled.

