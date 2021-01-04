Celtics Injuries: Bad News On Guards Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart

The Celtics will have their guard depth tested Monday night.

Boston will be without Javonte Green and Jeff Teague when it visits the Toronto Raptors, who are playing their home games at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena. The Celtics, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, also could be without Marcus Smart, who is dealing with a right thumb sprain, according to the team.

Green and Teague are out of action due to health protocols and a left ankle sprain, respectively.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Toronto:



Javonte Green (Health and Safety protocols) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2021

Obviously, this isn’t great news for the Celtics, who are off to an inconsistent start to the 2020-21 NBA season. Boston sits 4-3 through seven games, having suffered losses to the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. That said, head coach Brad Stevens simply could be exercising caution with his veteran players amid a busy portion of the schedule.

With Teague out, fans should expect an increased role for rookie Payton Pritchard, who has been impressive while playing a surprisingly high number of minutes. Either Tremont Waters or Carsen Edwards also figure to see additional time, with both likely playing if Smart eventually is ruled out of the game.

Elsewhere, that Tristan Thompson apparently will play in both games of a back-to-back is an excellent sign given his early season hamstring issues. As for Kemba Walker, it apparently is status quo for the veteran guard, who will be out for the foreseeable future. Walker had a stem cell injection in his knee during the offseason.

As for the Raptors, they are a disappointing 1-4 through five games.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images