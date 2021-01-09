Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Questionable, Five Players Out Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics are going to be especially shorthanded for their next stretch of games.

And it all starts Sunday against the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful following his reported positive COVID-19 result. The 22-year-old star’s status is rumored to be contingent on a confirmation test, and he’s reportedly asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green and Semi Ojeleye all are questionable due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Boston has been without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams for the same reason.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami (1/3):



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Javonte Green (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (Right Wrist Surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

#NEBHInjuryReport continued (3/3):



Kemba Walker (Left Knee Injury Recovery) – OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

If all nine of these players end up sitting out against Miami, Boston will have its work cut out for it until they’re cleared to play.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images