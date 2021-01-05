Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague Questionable For Game Vs. Heat

Will the Celtics regain one of their top point guards for Wednesday’s game against the Heat?

Boston on Tuesday listed Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) and Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) as questionable to play against Miami.

The pair of point guards missed Monday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors, leaving Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters to fill in the gaps.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Miami:



Javonte Green (Health and Saftey protocol) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

Boston is running thin at point guard with Kemba Walker still recovering from a lingering knee injury. But Pritchard filled in nicely Monday night, putting up an impressive 23 points and eight assists off the bench. Waters put up a solid five points and five assists, too.