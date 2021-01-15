Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis Available Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics are playing for the first time in a week, finally getting a game in as scheduled Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

And it looks like their lineup won’t be completely decimated, either.

The Celtics had two reported cases of COVID-19 with Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams. Both will be out against the Magic, as well as Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford who continue to rehab their respective injuries, and Carsen Edwards, who is out do to health and safety protocols.

Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green also were listed on the injury report due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but it looks like they’ve been cleared through contact tracing.

All four players have been upgraded to available to play Friday for Boston.