Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Out, Tacko Fall Available Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics have 14 players available for the first time in two weeks.

Boston’s injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers consists of just three players: Jayson Tatum, Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford.

Edwards and Tatum remain under the league’s health and safety protocols, while Langford’s absence was expected as he continues to recover from wrist surgery.

Tacko Fall, who had been a bright spot for the team when the Celtics had many players unavailable, will return after dealing with an ankle sprain.

The Celtics look to rebound from a blowout loss when they travel to Philadelphia for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET tip.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images