Celtics Injury Report: Kemba Walker Upgraded To Questionable Vs. Knicks

Kemba Walker provided little clarity about his timeline for a return after he was a full participant at a Boston Celtics practice for the first time on Thursday.

He was medically cleared to return last week, but on Saturday the team had to cancel practices and postponed games as almost half its roster entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

This likely delayed his return to game action, too. But, maybe not as much as we may thought.

Boston on Saturday released its injury report ahead of its game against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

And for the first time all season, Walker was listed as questionable. In the chance that he were able to make his season debut against the Knicks, he’d be on a team-enforced minutes restriction to ensure he doesn’t overdo it.

Daniel Theis (right middle finger sprain) and Tacko Fall (left ankle sprain) joined the injury report, while Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford all remain out.

Here’s the full report:

Daniel Theis (right middle finger sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

The Celtics take on the Knicks at TD Garden at 1 p.m. ET.

