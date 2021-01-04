Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague Ruled Out Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their top point guards Monday night.

Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) and Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) have been ruled out for the C’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Fellow guard Kemba Walker, as you may remember, remains out as with a knee injury.

Head coach Brad Stevens said Smart recently had his thumb scanned and doesn’t think it looks too serious, per The Athletic’s Jay King. His absence is a precaution due to his history of problems with the same thumb.

Teague, meanwhile, is day-to-day.

It’s unclear who will start at point guard, but rookie Payton Pritchard appears to be the favorite to fill in. Stevens did not budge when asked about the situation but noted Pritchard and Tremont Waters likely will see their fair share of minutes as a result, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Tip-off for Celtics-Raptors is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images