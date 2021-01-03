Celtics’ Javonte Green Will Remain Out For ‘Next Couple Of Games’

The Boston Celtics have been without Javonte Green since Wednesday due to what the team classifies as “health and safety protocols” on their injury report.

And apparently, he could be out a little while longer.

Head coach Brad Stevens on Saturday said that Green will be out “for the next couple of games,” per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

Though nothing’s been confirmed, the language used in the Celtics’ injury report suggests Green could have COVID-19 or have come in contact with the virus at some point.

Boston currently is amid a four-game road trip, with Game 2 of the set scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. It sounds like Green won’t be with the C’s until they return home Friday, though it could be longer.

