Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Finally, some good news surrounding the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum on Monday was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 4-10, the NBA announced.

The 22-year-old averaged 33 points on 52.2% shooting and 52% from beyond the arc. Tatum also amassed 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He had at least 25 points and five rebounds in the three games last week, which matched the longest streak of his career.

Boston has had its last two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Tatum is quarantined for 10-14 days after he reportedly tested positive for the virus.

We’re sure this won’t be the last time Tatum takes home this award, as he’s been only gotten better with each game.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images