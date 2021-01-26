Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reveals Reason Behind Not Getting Haircut

The last time Jayson Tatum received some criticism over his hair, he cut it and seemingly went off the in the NBA bubble.

But that won’t be the case this time around.

The Boston Celtics forward has been sporting longer, curlier hair this season, and recently revealed on Snapchat that he’d be cutting it.

After Boston’s 119-103 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg got to the bottom of the great mystery.

“Deuce don’t want me to cut my curls,” he said.

Deuce has spoken, the curls stay pic.twitter.com/cVLPnvJ2b7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2021

If Deuce, Tatum’s son, says he doesn’t want the curls to go, then the curls don’t go. Those are the rules.

Tatum had a nice return to the court after not playing since Jan. 8 due to a bout with COVID-19 and finished with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images