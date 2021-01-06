Celtics Looking Forward To Heat Matchup After ‘Sickening’ ECF Loss

The Boston Celtics have had Wednesday night’s game circled on their calendar since the first half of the NBA schedule was released.

That’s because it’s the first time they face the culprit responsible for ending their playoff run in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics finish a four-game road trip in Miami where they’ll face the Heat for the first time since being eliminated, and some still have a sour taste in their mouth.

“It was sickening,” Semi Ojeleye told reporters in a media availability before the game.

“It felt like we did not leave everything out there. Obviously, a credit to them. They’re a very good team. They won that series. Right now, we’re focused on tonight and leaving everything we have on the court. Let the result be the result.”

The Heat went on the fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, and have started their 2020-21 season off 3-3.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are 5-3 and looking to improve further after Wednesday.

“This is a matchup obviously we’ve been looking forward to,” center Robert Williams said in his media availability. “Coming out of the bubble, it left a certain taste in our mouths. We just expect to play off the last game. We plan on finishing the game strong.”

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images