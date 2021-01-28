Celtics Notes: Boston’s Core Played First Game Together ‘And It Showed’ Vs. Spurs

Well, the anticipation is over.

The Boston Celtics core four players took the court together for the first time all season Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The 110-106 loss wasn’t a great first showing, especially considering the second quarter collapse they still almost managed to come back from.

The defense continued to be super concerning, even with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart’s offensive burdens being lifted a bit with both Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum available.

But how much credence can be put into Boston’s performance in San Antonio?

“First day playing together, Kemba is still on minutes restriction, my second game back after being out 16, 17 days… The more time we get to be on the court together the better things will look,” Tatum said in his postgame media availability with reporters.

“I got great chemistry with Kemba on and off the court. I love playing with him, obviously he’s a great player. I think people right now kind of forget he’s All-NBA and has been to the All-Star game five or six times and averaged 25-plus points so he’s just got to find his rhythm. I know he’s going to.”

Tatum echoed Brad Stevens’ sentiments pregame that, even with the starting rotation completely in tact, the other lineups are experimental until Kemba Walker’s minutes restriction finally is lifted.

“He’s one of the best players in this league,” Tatum said of Walker. “But when he gets back right, we gon’ be good.”

In the mean time, Jaylen Brown believes the Celtics must do a better job of finding each other’s spots, while getting a better gauge on spacing, timing and flow with the trio of him, Tatum and Walker.

“This was our first game of the season with us three on the floor together and it showed, I felt like,” Brown said in his postgame media availability.

“It’s our first one. Don’t want to overreact or anything. We could for sure have been better and we for sure should have won that game. But we didn’t.”

Here are some other takeaways from the Celtics loss to San Antonio:

— Speaking of why Boston didn’t win the game, the consistency of the defense has been tumultuous all season, and you would have liked to see that improve with the players available as well as some better movement.

“Maybe those two things played together, but those are the two areas that I’ll take form this game that we really have to improve upon,” coach Brad Stevens said after a a horrendous second quarter collapse that Boston couldn’t make up for down the stretch.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to clean up but (defense) has to be your DNA, it has to be part of your makeup. It is so important to winning that we just have to make it even more on every possession.”

Tatum acknowledged, as players in the organization often do, that the Boston’s identity, inherently, usually “hangs its hat defense”.

That’s now what Stevens saw from his group, evidently.

“I think the number one thing in my eyes is we’re not holding down the fort. We’re not guarding the lane. We’re not protecting the rim. We’re not at the basket. And I’m not talking about our bigs — I’m talking about everybody,” Stevens said.

“Everybody needs to protect the rim better. We’re just letting guys lay it in and these guys are too good to beat if you lay it in… They just had their way at the rim — 27 of 33 in the paint, that means it’s too open. That means it’s too easy. We just need to get better at that. The zone helped us, it got us back into the game, but we were going to zone out of necessity tonight because we couldn’t stop a nosebleed.”

— Jaylen Brown’s playing really well. Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

So naturally, when ESPN’s Rachel Nichols called into the Celtics postgame Zoom conference, she asked about his growth over the small offseason.

Brown, being Brown, answered with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, not seeming to love that he hasn’t always been considered a great shooter.

“I’m not sure how to answer that question. I always feel like I could shoot the ball,” Brown said in response to Nichols — respectfully, of course.

“I don’t know what the big surprise is.”

The 24-year-old wing came into the league a pretty raw athlete with exceptional defensive upside, and whatever he tells himself about getting a bad rep as a shooter in the pre draft process is fine, but clearly Brown has put a ton of work into becoming more of a complete player.